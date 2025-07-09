Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Dayton metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#6. Kettering

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 57,442

#5. Bellbrook

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 7,344

#4. Centerville

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 24,815

#3. Beavercreek

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 46,787

#2. Yellow Springs

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 3,655

#1. Oakwood

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 9,480