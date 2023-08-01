Area Republicans react after Trump indicted in 2020 election interference probe

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal grand jury investigating the efforts of Donald Trump and others to overturn the results of the 2020 election returned an indictment against the former president on Tuesday.

Ohio lawmakers shared statements in reaction to the indictment.

U.S. Senator JD Vance issued a statement that said in part that “the credibility of the American legal system is being attacked:”

“The credibility of the American legal system is being attacked because Biden is afraid of facing the consequences of his disastrous policies. Luckily, the American people get a say, and when they reelect Donald Trump, it will be time to clean house at the Department of Justice,” Vance wrote.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted “When you drain The Swamp, The Swamp fights back. President Trump did nothing wrong!”

In a brief news conference Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith called the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 an action “fueled by lies.”

“Each of these conspiracies -- which built on the widespread mistrust the defendant was creating through pervasive and destabilizing lies about election fraud -- targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election,” the indictment said.

Trump has been summoned to appear at 4 p.m. on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington.

