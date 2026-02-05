Another round of snow Friday

DAYTON, OH — Cloudy and cold out there this evening, and that cold will set the stage for another round of accumulating snow on Friday. Even though we may see some flurries or snow showers through tonight, the main event holds off until Friday.

A clipper system moves through on Friday bringing widespread accumulating snow. The heaviest of the snow looks to fall between 7AM and noon. Snow is possible outside of that window, but should be lighter. In general, 1-3″ of snow appears likely. Some spots may get to 4″ if some heavier banding manages to develop.

There is a lot of salt on the roads already, which should help road conditions initially. However, I do think that the snowfall rate may overcome the salt for at least part of the event leading to slick and snow covered roads. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination on Friday.

