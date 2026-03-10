America’s frozen pizza trends, according to Instacart data

In honor of National Pi Day (March 13), Instacart looked into one of America's favorite pies by digging into its 2025 frozen pizza ordering data to uncover how consumers across the country are enjoying pizza night, from the most popular flavors nationwide to the states that stock their freezers the fullest.

Key Takeaways:

Pizza My (Pepperoni) Heart

When it comes to frozen pizza, one topping stands alone — and it's a runaway win. Pepperoni is the clear No. 1, making up 43% of all frozen pizza items sold on Instacart in 2025. Cheese follows at 27%, with supreme/deluxe taking third at 11%. Consumers may love variety, but the freezer aisle still belongs to the classics. Sometimes, you just can't beat the original!

Turning Up the Heat: Fastest-Growing Pizza Types

Pepperoni may hold the crown, but pizza night is getting more adventurous. The fastest-growing pizza type in 2025 was Mexican/taco, followed by supreme/deluxe and pepperoni & sausage.

And the growth doesn't stop there: Hawaiian, chicken Alfredo, and chicken bacon ranch also gained share, which proves that whether you're team spicy, team creamy, or team sweet-and-savory, there's a pie for you.

America’s Most Pizza-Loving States

Some states take pizza night more seriously than others. Measured by ounces of frozen pizza purchased per customer in 2025, Wisconsin takes the crown as our most frozen pizza-loving state, ordering 113% more per customer than the national average!

The rest of the top five is a very Midwest-friendly lineup: North Dakota (82% above average), Iowa (63%), Minnesota (63%) and Missouri (60%) round out the top five. If you've ever suspected the Midwest has pizza night down to a science… consider this your confirmation.

Almost Everyone Agrees on One Thing…

If you map the most popular pizza type by state, one result jumps out: Pepperoni is No. 1 almost everywhere. The only exceptions? New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey, where cheese pizza takes the top spot. Call it minimalistic or just "don't mess with perfection," but parts of the Northeast believe that simple might be best.

Pineapple on Pizza?

Love it or hate it, Hawaiian pizza isn't going anywhere — and a few states are especially loyal to the pineapple-and-ham combo. Oregon leads the nation, ordering Hawaiian pizza 384% more often than the national average. Rounding out the top five are Washington (371% above average), Utah (322%), Idaho (303%), and North Dakota (243%) — a strong showing from the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West.

And here's the twist: Hawaii itself orders Hawaiian pizza 49% less than the national average. Apparently, a namesake doesn't guarantee loyalty.

Pizza’s Best Buds

Frozen pizza rarely travels alone. When frozen pizza is in the cart, customers are significantly more likely to also order other quick-prep and frozen favorites. Some of the biggest increases in order share when frozen pizza is present include:

Frozen mozzarella sticks (319% more than average with orders for frozen pizza)

(319% more than average with orders for frozen pizza) Frozen taquitos (310%)

(310%) Frozen hot dog snacks (293%)

(293%) Frozen burritos (256%)

(256%) Frozen pot pies (253%)

(253%) Frozen pasta meals (245%)

When it comes to condiments, this won't come as a surprise: Ranch dressing appears in orders 156% more often than average when frozen pizza is in the cart — confirming that for many Americans, pizza night isn't complete without a side of ranch.

Crust Issues: What’s Rising and Falling

Thin crust may still dominate the freezer aisle, but several styles are gaining serious momentum. In 2025, Neapolitan-style (up 303% YoY in order share), Roman-style (up 231%), and tavern-style (up 106%) all surged — signaling renewed interest in classic, ultra-thin, pizzeria-inspired pies.

At the same time, thicker slices are also having a moment. Detroit-style crust grew 38% year-over-year, proving that crispy, square-cut comfort is earning more space in consumers' carts. Even sourdough crust rose 87%, suggesting more pizza nights are getting a tangy twist.

On the flip side, cauliflower crust declined 14% compared to 2024. Meanwhile, gluten-free crust edged up 6%, hinting that some customers may be opting for gluten-free options that still deliver a more traditional pizza experience.

One Nation, United by Pizza Night

From pepperoni's overwhelming dominance to Wisconsin's outsized love of frozen pies, one thing is clear: Frozen pizza remains a staple in American freezers.

This story was produced by Instacart and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.