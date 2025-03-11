5 narcissistic pop culture characters—and what experts say about them

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a relatively rare personality disorder, but it's entered the cultural zeitgeist as a catch-all term for self-absorbed, manipulative behavior. So, it's no surprise that many characters in pop culture are described as narcissistic, even though not all of them meet the criteria for the disorder.

While the term "narcissism" is often overused, it offers a lens through which to examine the dynamics of power, control, and emotional manipulation in both fictional and real-life relationships. Narcissistic traits, such as a need for admiration, lack of empathy, and disregard for others' feelings, can be seen in many famous pop culture figures—from the ruthless, power-hungry Logan Roy in "Succession" to image-motivated queen bee Regina George of "Mean Girls."

Narcissism isn't just a pop culture trope, though—it can affect real-life relationships, shaping how people treat others and are treated in return. If you notice narcissistic traits in yourself or others, a mental health professional can help you navigate these dynamics and build healthier connections.

Read on to learn how narcissistic traits show up in some iconic pop culture characters and how they compare to clinical NPD.

Logan Roy, 'Succession'

Experts agree that Logan Roy, the ruthless patriarch of the Roy family running a global media empire, is a classic example of a narcissist. According to some, Logan exhibits traits consistent with malignant narcissism, a term used to describe people who are ruthless, self-serving, and willing to destroy anything in their path to satisfy their narcissistic needs. In "Succession," Logan is depicted as a power-hungry, manipulative, and cruel self-made billionaire who will stop at nothing to achieve control and uses his wealth and influence to dominate those around him—classic traits of a malignant narcissist.

Another therapist suggests that Logan exhibits a combination of narcissism and other serious mental health conditions. The therapist explains that power and influence are central to all of Logan's relationships, as he lacks the capacity for real love, and his difficult childhood, likely marked by abuse, is thought to have contributed to his drive for control in adulthood.

Also, another analysis suggests that Logan is an example of a narcissistic parent, offering his children power or love only to revoke it. For example, in the pilot of "Succession," he sets one child up to become CEO of his media conglomerate, and then he undermines him by continuing in the role. This behavior demonstrates how narcissistic parents use affection and promises to manipulate others for their own satisfaction. The article also points out that Logan pits his children against each other, designating a "golden child" and a "scapegoat" to feed his vanity and project his self-loathing, respectively.

Regina George, 'Mean Girls'

While not as cruel as Logan Roy, Regina George, the queen bee from "Mean Girls," exhibits many classic narcissistic traits, experts say. Regina is the popular and manipulative leader of the high school "Plastics." Her social status is built on the control and manipulation of others. She thrives on being the center of attention and will do whatever it takes to maintain her position, even if it means sabotaging her supposed friends.

One psychologist puts it this way: "She has two loyal minions (who don't really like her some of the time but still do her bidding), and when [the movie's protagonist] goes against her, she is made into a social pariah." Regina is image-driven, needs to be both adored and feared and is fixated on her own needs at the expense of others—traits and behaviors that are commonly associated with narcissism.

Don Draper, 'Mad Men'

Many therapists agree that Don Draper, the advertising executive at the center of "Mad Men," shows narcissistic traits—with several outright suggesting that he shows symptoms of NPD. On the outside, he appears to have it all—wealth, charm, and success. However, underneath, he's deeply insecure, constantly seeking external validation while struggling with his own identity and moral compass. One expert says that Don's narcissistic traits include his compulsive need for validation and control and his inability to engage in genuine self-reflection.

Don's narcissistic behaviors often play out in his relationships. He is an emotional manipulator and chronic cheater who gaslights those around him and avoids responsibility for his actions. Don also shows signs of emotional abuse, using threats and aggression to control his relationships, creating a toxic environment for his children, and failing to recognize the harm he's causing. These behaviors mirror the abusive and selfish patterns often seen in narcissistic relationships, one expert says.

Carrie Bradshaw, 'Sex and the City'

For some, Carrie Bradshaw, the fictional columnist at the center of "Sex and the City," is an unexpected example of a narcissist. Carrie is beloved by fans for her wit and charm, but at times, her behavior veers into damaging self-absorption. She has a habit of making poor decisions in her personal life while still expecting others, particularly her friends, to support her unconditionally.

One culture writer cites an example where Carrie demands financial support from her friend Charlotte after a broken engagement, despite her refusal to take responsibility for her own poor financial choices (she does, however, acknowledge spending tens of thousands of dollars on shoes). Carrie's tendency to manipulate those closest to her for her own benefit is indicative of narcissistic tendencies, the writer suggests.

While Carrie is not a malignant narcissist (like Logan Roy), her self-centeredness leads her to hurt others at times. Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, acknowledges that Carrie's life choices reflect a certain narcissism but also suggests that it's not an extreme form—a sentiment echoed by other experts, who say Carrie's self-centeredness doesn't affect her ability to be a good friend (a deviation from typical narcissistic behavior).

Spencer and Heidi Pratt, 'The Hills'

Spencer and Heidi Pratt, stars of the early 2000s hit reality TV show "The Hills," offer a unique look at how fame can amplify narcissistic traits. Studies show that celebrities—particularly reality TV stars—often score higher on narcissism scales than the general population. Spencer and Heidi themselves have admitted to being consumed by their egos during their time on reality television. The fame, attention, and materialism of the industry led them to become so self-involved that it nearly destroyed their relationship and well-being.

"When you get caught up in magazine covers and stories, you start believing your own hype," Spencer said in the interview. "There were movie stars with egos smaller than mine." Heidi continues: "It was such a materialistic world, and I was so caught up with myself. When you are your own business, you become way too self-involved. I became so narcissistic, and that's not naturally who I am. I didn't like the person I became."

This story was produced by Charlie Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.