The 30 most popular homes for sale in Toledo

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Toledo metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 6584 Brint Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560

- Views: 444

- List price: $209,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,584

- Price per square foot: $132.51

#2. 6336 N River Rd, Waterville, OH 43566

- Views: 430

- List price: $975,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,012

- Price per square foot: $484.59

#3. 104 Chorus Ln, Toledo, OH 43615

- Views: 421

- List price: $179,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,031

- Price per square foot: $88.58

#4. 4259 Rose Garden Dr, Toledo, OH 43623

- Views: 355

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,957

- Price per square foot: $99.76

#5. 3044 Villa Dr, Toledo, OH 43614

- Views: 341

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,461

- Price per square foot: $60.95

#6. 4215 River Rd, Toledo, OH 43614

- Views: 313

- List price: $1,150,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 6,808

- Price per square foot: $168.92

#7. 5222 Mardone Dr, Toledo, OH 43615

- Views: 310

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,326

- Price per square foot: $113.05

#8. 3305 W Bancroft St, Ottawa Hills, OH 43606

- Views: 303

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,995

- Price per square foot: $125.21

#9. 1415 Creekwood Ln, Toledo, OH 43614

- Views: 279

- List price: $279,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,688

- Price per square foot: $103.79

#10. 2950 Broadway St, Toledo, OH 43614

- Views: 263

- List price: $199,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,710

- Price per square foot: $116.67

#11. 8362 Sylvania Metamora Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560

- Views: 263

- List price: $299,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,284

- Price per square foot: $130.91

#12. 5904 Acres Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560

- Views: 259

- List price: $179,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,601

- Price per square foot: $112.37

#13. 6079 Whiteford Center Rd, Toledo, OH 43613

- Views: 259

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,030

- Price per square foot: $61.58

#14. 4921 Pine Ridge Rd, Toledo, OH 43615

- Views: 257

- List price: $384,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,341

- Price per square foot: $115.21

#15. 2078 Willow Cove Dr, Marblehead, OH 43440

- Views: 252

- List price: $449,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,056

- Price per square foot: $426.04

#16. 3571 E Eagle Beach Cir, Port Clinton, OH 43452

- Views: 248

- List price: $520,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,226

- Price per square foot: $233.60

#17. 2222 Talmadge Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH 43606

- Views: 246

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,140

- Price per square foot: $147.20

#18. 4545 Indian Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH 43615

- Views: 244

- List price: $614,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,610

- Price per square foot: $170.33

#19. 570 Orchard St, Toledo, OH 43609

- Views: 242

- List price: $40,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 836

- Price per square foot: $47.85

#20. 4225 Talwood Ln, Toledo, OH 43606

- Views: 231

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,778

- Price per square foot: $112.43

#21. 3221 Talmadge Rd, Toledo, OH 43606

- Views: 231

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,131

- Price per square foot: $140.78

#22. 4823 Cedarhurst Rd, Toledo, OH 43613

- Views: 230

- List price: $179,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,252

- Price per square foot: $143.69

#23. 225 Maryland Ave, Toledo, OH 43605

- Views: 222

- List price: $69,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,421

- Price per square foot: $49.19

#24. 508 Crystal Lake Dr, Holland, OH 43528

- Views: 222

- List price: $247,675

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,474

- Price per square foot: $168.03

#25. 200 Rood St, Northwood, OH 43619

- Views: 215

- List price: $85,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,156

- Price per square foot: $73.53

#26. 8134 Little Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560

- Views: 215

- List price: $339,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,112

- Price per square foot: $160.94

#27. 2906 Elmwood Dr, Sylvania, OH 43560

- Views: 214

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,803

- Price per square foot: $83.14

#28. 1812 Joffre Ave, Toledo, OH 43607

- Views: 211

- List price: $94,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,450

- Price per square foot: $65.45

#29. 2627 Latonia Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606

- Views: 207

- List price: $145,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,248

- Price per square foot: $116.91

#30. 3329 Darlington Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH 43606

- Views: 204

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,233

- Price per square foot: $156.70

