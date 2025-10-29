The 30 most popular homes for sale in Canton

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Canton metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 502 Fohl St, SW Canton, OH 44706

- Views: 294

- List price: $189,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,835

- Price per square foot: $103.49

#2. 831 27th St, NE Massillon, OH 44646

- Views: 256

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,048

- Price per square foot: $144.04

#3. 1006 44th St, NW Canton, OH 44709

- Views: 237

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,092

- Price per square foot: $137.36

#4. 5225 Loma Linda Ln, NE Canton, OH 44714

- Views: 233

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,046

- Price per square foot: $129.76

#5. 3461 Donegal Dr, NE Canton, OH 44721

- Views: 218

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,320

- Price per square foot: $193.18

#6. 723 40th St, NW Canton, OH 44709

- Views: 217

- List price: $179,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,448

- Price per square foot: $123.62

#7. 425 Tonawanda Trl, SW Hartville, OH 44632

- Views: 209

- List price: $264,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,036

- Price per square foot: $130.11

#8. 3990 Edison St, NE Hartville, OH 44632

- Views: 208

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,820

- Price per square foot: $173.08

#9. 6810 Graystone Cir, NW Canton, OH 44718

- Views: 208

- List price: $515,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,862

- Price per square foot: $133.35

#10. 3012 16th St, NW Canton, OH 44708

- Views: 205

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,248

- Price per square foot: $128.13

#11. 5550 West Blvd, NW Canton, OH 44718

- Views: 200

- List price: $629,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,134

- Price per square foot: $295.17

#12. 1706 40th St, NW Canton, OH 44709

- Views: 196

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,485

- Price per square foot: $107.68

#13. 3509 38th St, NW Canton, OH 44718

- Views: 195

- List price: $179,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,456

- Price per square foot: $123.56

#14. 12235 Cantburg Ave, NW Uniontown, OH 44685

- Views: 192

- List price: $489,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,692

- Price per square foot: $181.98

#15. 810 Mount Pleasant St, NW Clinton, OH 44216

- Views: 189

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,389

- Price per square foot: $199.17

#16. 1306 Milford St, NE Canton, OH 44714

- Views: 188

- List price: $184,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,416

- Price per square foot: $130.58

#17. 4098 Roswell Rd, SW Dellroy, OH 44620

- Views: 186

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,728

- Price per square foot: $170.72

#18. 140 5th St, NE North Canton, OH 44720

- Views: 179

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,199

- Price per square foot: $104.55

#19. 1905 Hampshire Cir, NW Uniontown, OH 44685

- Views: 179

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,242

- Price per square foot: $178.37

#20. 1435 12th St, NW Canton, OH 44703

- Views: 178

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,352

- Price per square foot: $110.95

#21. 4727 15th St, NW Canton, OH 44708

- Views: 177

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,412

- Price per square foot: $169.90

#22. 7875 Bentler Ave, NE Louisville, OH 44721

- Views: 177

- List price: $465,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,848

- Price per square foot: $251.62

#23. 1010 Las Olas Blvd, NW North Canton, OH 44720

- Views: 175

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,572

- Price per square foot: $174.94

#24. 3048 Wright Rd, NW Uniontown, OH 44685

- Views: 173

- List price: $389,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,266

- Price per square foot: $172.07

#25. 309 15th St, NW Massillon, OH 44647

- Views: 172

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,152

- Price per square foot: $138.80

#26. 3934 Frazer Ave, NW Canton, OH 44709

- Views: 169

- List price: $312,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,502

- Price per square foot: $125.06

#27. 14015 Stimmel St, NE Paris, OH 44669

- Views: 168

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,664

- Price per square foot: $228.31

#28. 1625 Market Ave, N Canton, OH 44714

- Views: 168

- List price: $204,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,752

- Price per square foot: $74.45

#29. 1812 Frazer Ave, NW Canton, OH 44709

- Views: 166

- List price: $179,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,012

- Price per square foot: $88.97

#30. 3858 Cranwood St, NW North Canton, OH 44720

- Views: 165

- List price: $699,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,628

- Price per square foot: $266.32

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.