The 30 most popular homes for sale in Akron

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Akron metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 3161 Denny Rd, Ravenna, OH 44266
- Views: 678
- List price: $165,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,027
- Price per square foot: $160.66
#2. 1516 Meadowlawn Dr, Macedonia, OH 44056
- Views: 557
- List price: $233,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,247
- Price per square foot: $186.85
#3. 2626 21st St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
- Views: 524
- List price: $179,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,267
- Price per square foot: $141.28
#4. 3546 Robert Burns Dr, Richfield, OH 44286
- Views: 489
- List price: $995,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,474
- Price per square foot: $286.41
#5. 794 Robinhood Dr, Aurora, OH 44202
- Views: 473
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#6. 3143 Morewood Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333
- Views: 437
- List price: $385,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,355
- Price per square foot: $163.48
#7. 1785 Fairlawn Knolls Dr, Akron, OH 44313
- Views: 429
- List price: $682,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,290
- Price per square foot: $207.45
#8. 737 Vernon Odom Blvd, Akron, OH 44307
- Views: 421
- List price: $44,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,888
- Price per square foot: $15.55
#9. 2043 Conwill Rd, Stow, OH 44224
- Views: 415
- List price: $269,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,505
- Price per square foot: $107.74
#10. 1020 Robinson Ave, Coventry, OH 44203
- Views: 414
- List price: $149,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,088
- Price per square foot: $137.78
#11. 2619 E Aurora Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087
- Views: 406
- List price: $339,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,192
- Price per square foot: $155.06
#12. 3590 E Aurora Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087
- Views: 404
- List price: $499,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,085
- Price per square foot: $239.76
#13. 2120 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, OH 44313
- Views: 399
- List price: $650,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,244
- Price per square foot: $289.66
#14. 3288 Spring Valley Rd, Akron, OH 44333
- Views: 398
- List price: $543,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,137
- Price per square foot: $173.10
#15. 7571 Silverleaf Ct, Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
- Views: 397
- List price: $499,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,968
- Price per square foot: $253.81
#16. 254 Bridgewater Cir, Hudson, OH 44236
- Views: 389
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,012
- Price per square foot: $199.17
#17. 5974 Anna Lee Dr, Hudson, OH 44236
- Views: 388
- List price: $487,700
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,128
- Price per square foot: $229.18
#18. 982 W Garfield Rd, Aurora, OH 44202
- Views: 381
- List price: $294,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,422
- Price per square foot: $206.75
#19. 3584 Brookside Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
- Views: 379
- List price: $164,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,176
- Price per square foot: $140.22
#20. 649 S Medina Line Rd, Copley, OH 44321
- Views: 371
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,972
- Price per square foot: $291.58
#21. 439 Port Dr, Akron, OH 44319
- Views: 369
- List price: $259,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,073
- Price per square foot: $242.22
#22. 3381 Barrett Rd, Akron, OH 44333
- Views: 366
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,272
- Price per square foot: $187.06
#23. 4735 Bellbrook Dr, Copley, OH 44321
- Views: 359
- List price: $949,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,480
- Price per square foot: $272.70
#24. 1096 Cookhill Cir, Green, OH 44312
- Views: 346
- List price: $315,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,518
- Price per square foot: $207.51
#25. 100 Hazel Dr, Northfield, OH 44067
- Views: 334
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#26. 1009 Oak Tree Rd, Akron, OH 44320
- Views: 328
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,488
- Price per square foot: $188.10
#27. 736 Hampton Ridge Dr, Akron, OH 44313
- Views: 322
- List price: $280,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $140.00
#28. 3429 Brookpoint Ln, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
- Views: 320
- List price: $230,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,326
- Price per square foot: $173.45
#29. 2520 Holgate Rd, Akron, OH 44313
- Views: 319
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,244
- Price per square foot: $167.11
#30. 7603 Red Fox Trl, Hudson, OH 44236
- Views: 319
- List price: $669,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,143
- Price per square foot: $212.85
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.