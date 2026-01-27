The 30 cities in Ohio where homes are selling the fastest

If you're buying or selling a home in Ohio in early 2026, competition can make a big difference in your strategy. In faster-moving markets, buyers may need to act quickly and come prepared, with homes going under contract in a matter of days. In other cities, listings are sitting longer as economic uncertainty and high costs give buyers and sellers pause.

Nationwide, housing markets are generally slow, although competition varies widely from the Northeast to the South. Understanding where homes are selling the fastest can help buyers gauge how competitive a market is and help sellers set realistic expectations.

To see where homes are selling the fastest in Ohio right now, Redfin Real Estate ranked the top cities based on their average "days on market"—the time it takes for a new listing to go under contract. The lower the number, the more competitive the city. Rankings are based on the December 2025 monthly average or monthly average median.

#1. Orrville, Ohio

- Days on market: 4

- Median sale price: $220,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 104.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 60.0%

- See Orrville homes for sale

#2. Berea, Ohio

- Days on market: 5

- Median sale price: $272,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

- See Berea homes for sale

#3. Perry Heights, Ohio

- Days on market: 8

- Median sale price: $190,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 60.0%

- See Perry Heights homes for sale

#4. North Olmsted, Ohio

- Days on market: 10

- Median sale price: $275,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 42.1%

- See North Olmsted homes for sale

#5. Fairview Park, Ohio

- Days on market: 12

- Median sale price: $310,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 41.7%

- See Fairview Park homes for sale

#6. Reedurban, Ohio

- Days on market: 14

- Median sale price: $200,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

- See Reedurban homes for sale

#7. Ashland, Ohio

- Days on market: 14

- Median sale price: $177,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 27.8%

- See Ashland homes for sale

#8. Medina, Ohio

- Days on market: 14

- Median sale price: $281,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

- See Medina homes for sale

#9. Fairborn, Ohio

- Days on market: 15

- Median sale price: $200,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 90.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 56.3%

- See Fairborn homes for sale

#10. Chagrin Falls, Ohio

- Days on market: 15

- Median sale price: $517,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

- See Chagrin Falls homes for sale

#11. Kirtland, Ohio

- Days on market: 15

- Median sale price: $349,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 92.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 66.7%

- See Kirtland homes for sale

#12. Macedonia, Ohio

- Days on market: 16

- Median sale price: $295,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

- See Macedonia homes for sale

#13. Ontario, Ohio

- Days on market: 17

- Median sale price: $238,750

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

- See Ontario homes for sale

#14. Richmond Heights, Ohio

- Days on market: 17

- Median sale price: $265,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 103.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

- See Richmond Heights homes for sale

#15. Grafton, Ohio

- Days on market: 18

- Median sale price: $334,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

- See Grafton homes for sale

#16. Five Points, Ohio

- Days on market: 18

- Median sale price: $530,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

- See Five Points homes for sale

#17. Bay Village, Ohio

- Days on market: 19

- Median sale price: $380,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 60.0%

- See Bay Village homes for sale

#18. Parma Heights, Ohio

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $242,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

- See Parma Heights homes for sale

#19. Brookville, Ohio

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $299,990

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

- See Brookville homes for sale

#20. Brunswick, Ohio

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $309,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 52.9%

- See Brunswick homes for sale

#21. Parma, Ohio

- Days on market: 21

- Median sale price: $219,900

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 43.8%

- See Parma homes for sale

#22. Hudson, Ohio

- Days on market: 21

- Median sale price: $525,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 45.5%

- See Hudson homes for sale

#23. Highland Heights, Ohio

- Days on market: 21

- Median sale price: $346,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

- See Highland Heights homes for sale

#24. North Royalton, Ohio

- Days on market: 22

- Median sale price: $368,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 28.6%

- See North Royalton homes for sale

#25. Fairlawn, Ohio

- Days on market: 22

- Median sale price: $302,250

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 14.3%

- See Fairlawn homes for sale

#26. Conneaut, Ohio

- Days on market: 22

- Median sale price: $155,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 95.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

- See Conneaut homes for sale

#27. Sheffield Lake, Ohio

- Days on market: 22

- Median sale price: $209,750

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 42.9%

- See Sheffield Lake homes for sale

#28. North Canton, Ohio

- Days on market: 23

- Median sale price: $254,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 46.2%

- See North Canton homes for sale

#29. Piqua, Ohio

- Days on market: 23

- Median sale price: $164,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 32.1%

- See Piqua homes for sale

#30. Streetsboro, Ohio

- Days on market: 24

- Median sale price: $233,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 28.6%

- See Streetsboro homes for sale

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.