21 hospitalized after school bus crash in Pennsylvania

BEAVER COUNTY, PA — 21 people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a school bus crash in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.
News Center 7’s sister station, WPXI-11 TV, reported that the crash happened on Shaffer Road in Economy Borough around 10 a.m.
Aliquippa Junior High football team students were on the bus.
One was life-flighted to Allegheny General, two were taken to UPMC Children’s, and some parents took their student to Sewickley.
There were 25 students on the bus along with two coaches and a bus driver.
The Aliquippa Junior High Football team posted on Facebook asking people to take a moment to send a thought or prayer to the players and coaches who were traveling.
Sources tell WPXI-11 that the team was on the way to a game.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
