21 hospitalized after school bus crash in Pennsylvania

BEAVER COUNTY, PA — 21 people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a school bus crash in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

News Center 7’s sister station, WPXI-11 TV, reported that the crash happened on Shaffer Road in Economy Borough around 10 a.m.

Aliquippa Junior High football team students were on the bus.

One was life-flighted to Allegheny General, two were taken to UPMC Children’s, and some parents took their student to Sewickley.

There were 25 students on the bus along with two coaches and a bus driver.

The Aliquippa Junior High Football team posted on Facebook asking people to take a moment to send a thought or prayer to the players and coaches who were traveling.

Sources tell WPXI-11 that the team was on the way to a game.

