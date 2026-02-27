VOA Country Music Fest adds more artists: See who is performing this year

Officials from the Voice Of America Country Music Festival announced today that several more artists will be performing at this Summer’s annual festival.
Jordan Davis was announced as one of the festival’s headliners. Earlier this year, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, and Blake Shelton were announced as festival headliners as well.
This year’s festival will take place August 6th through 9th at Voice Of America Metro Park in West Chester.
Other artists who were announced today to be performing at the festival include:
- Scotty McCreery
- Lee Brice
- Dustin Lynch
- Tyler Hubbard
- Leann Rimes
- Easton Corbin
- Rodney Atkins
- Ashley Cooke
- LOCASH
- George Birge
- Blake Whiten
- Aaron Watson
- Greylan James
- Max Geers
- and Blake Tyler
For more details on VOA Country Music Fest and to get tickets, visit voacountrymusicfest.com