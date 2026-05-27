Companies are investing more heavily in personalized promotional products as they look for marketing tools that feel more memorable, practical, and connected to everyday customer experiences instead of generic giveaways that are quickly forgotten.

The promotional products industry is growing again, but companies are approaching branded merchandise very differently than they did years ago. Industry research published by Yahoo! Finance shows the North American promotional products market recently reached record sales levels of $27.7 billion. Drinkware and reusable products continue to rank among the most popular categories.

Many businesses are becoming far more selective about the products they put their branding on now. Instead of ordering large amounts of generic giveaways, companies are leaning toward products that feel more practical, reusable, and personalized to the people receiving them.

What Are Promotional Products?

Promotional products are branded items businesses give away to customers, employees, clients, or event attendees as part of their marketing efforts. The common products include:

Apparel

Office supplies

Drinkware

Tech accessories

Tote bags

The choice of product can range from simple keepsakes to higher-quality branded items people actually use in everyday routines.

Do Promotional Products Still Work in Modern Marketing?

Promotional products work. People see digital ads constantly now, which makes it harder for brands to hold attention for more than a few seconds online.

Useful promotional products work differently. A reusable tumbler, travel mug, tote bag, or desk accessory can stay in someone's daily routine for months instead of disappearing after one quick interaction.

The repeated visibility matters more than companies used to realize. A product people actually use regularly tends to keep the brand in front of them naturally, without feeling as aggressive or forgettable as traditional advertising.

Promotional Products Are Becoming More Lifestyle-Oriented

Companies are moving away from promotional items that only exist to display a logo. The products getting the most attention now tend to fit naturally into everyday routines instead of sitting unused in offices or storage drawers.

Drinkware has become a good example of that shift. Tumblers, reusable bottles, and travel mugs follow people to work, gyms, airports, coffee shops, and commutes. This gives brands much more repeated visibility over time compared to one-time giveaway items.

Items connected to travel, wellness, work-from-home setups, and everyday convenience tend to create a more natural connection with customers and employees than generic corporate merchandise that people rarely use again.

Companies Want Branding That Feels Less Disposable

Businesses are rethinking the old "cheap giveaway" approach to promotional products. Ordering huge amounts of low-quality merchandise no longer feels as effective when people are much quicker to ignore or throw things away.

Companies now seem more interested in products that feel useful enough to keep around. Smaller quantities of better-designed items often create a stronger impression than handing out large amounts of generic merchandise that people barely remember later.

There is also more awareness around waste and product quality than there used to be. For this reason, businesses do not want promotional items associated with clutter or disposable branding anymore.

Workplace Culture and Events Are Changing Promotional Strategies

Promotional products are no longer tied only to trade show tables and conference booths. Companies now use branded products in employee welcome kits, remote onboarding packages, client gifts, and workplace events throughout the year.

Hybrid work has also changed part of that strategy. Businesses want products that still feel useful whether someone works from home, travels often, or spends part of the week in an office.

The shift feels much more relationship-focused than purely promotional now. Companies want branded products that people actually interact with instead of items that disappear immediately after an event ends.

Custom Drinkware Continues Growing in Popularity

Reusable drinkware is probably the most noticeable category in branded marketing lately. Tumblers, insulated cups, and reusable bottles tend to stick around much longer than traditional giveaway items, partly because people already carry them into everyday routines naturally.

You see them everywhere. This kind of repeated visibility gives companies ongoing exposure without needing customers to actively think about the brand every time.

Businesses also like the balance between practicality and branding. Products that feel useful usually create stronger long-term engagement than novelty items people use once and forget. This is one reason more companies now shop custom tumblers here as part of promotional campaigns, employee gifting, and event marketing strategies.

FAQs

Are Promotional Products Still Effective for Smaller Businesses?

Yes. Smaller businesses often use promotional products to build local visibility, strengthen customer relationships, or create more memorable events and client experiences without relying entirely on large advertising budgets.

How Do Companies Choose the Right Promotional Products?

Many businesses now focus on products people are likely to reuse regularly instead of items tied only to short-term campaigns. Practicality, product quality, audience fit, and everyday usefulness usually matter more than simply adding a logo to random merchandise.

Can Personalized Promotional Products Improve Customer Loyalty?

They can help strengthen brand familiarity and customer connection, especially when the products feel thoughtful or genuinely useful instead of overly promotional.

Are Promotional Products Only Used at Trade Shows Now?

No. Companies also use them for employee onboarding, remote work kits, client gifting, recruiting efforts, and internal workplace events throughout the year.

Why Are Reusable Products Becoming More Common in Promotional Marketing?

Reusable products tend to last longer, create repeated visibility, and align more naturally with changing preferences around sustainability and everyday practicality.

Do Personalized Promotional Products Help Employees Feel More Connected to a Company?

They can. Branded products tied to onboarding, team events, recognition programs, or workplace culture efforts often help employees feel more included and connected, especially in hybrid or remote work environments.

Personalized Promotional Products Are Becoming More Intentional

Companies are putting more thought into personalized promotional products now instead of treating them like simple giveaway items handed out in bulk. Practicality, personalization, and everyday usefulness are becoming much bigger priorities as brands look for products people actually keep around instead of quickly forgetting.

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