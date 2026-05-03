Science recognizes hoarding disorder as a diagnosable mental health condition and characterizes it as difficulty parting with or getting rid of possessions, no matter their value. It's part of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5).

While not as common as anxiety, hoarding disorder affects 2% to 6% of the population, per the International OCD Foundation. If you have a loved one who has it, it's best you know how to help them manage it, which starts with understanding their condition and encouraging them to seek professional help.

Learning more about the psychology of hoarding, its causes, and the science-backed treatment available can help you approach your loved one with more care, patience, and knowledge regarding professional support.

What Mental Illness Causes Hoarding?

Someone's hoarding disorder doesn't have to be a result of another mental health condition. Still, some people may develop compulsive hoarding that co-exists with:

Anxiety disorders

Depression

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)

A study published in the National Library of Medicine points out that around 60% to 80% of people with hoarding disorder also meet criteria for another psychiatric disorder (e.g., those mentioned above).

What Are the Signs of Hoarding Disorder?

The primary characteristic or sign indicating an individual has a hoarding disorder is if they experience persistent difficulty discarding possessions. They keep objects regardless of their actual financial or functional values, even those they no longer use.

Due to the difficulty they experience in letting go of possessions, the living spaces of people with hoarding disorder become compromised and develop severe clutter.

What Does Science Say About Hoarding Disorder?

As explained in this excerpt from a book published in the National Library of Medicine, the DSM-5 recognizes hoarding disorder as a distinct mental health diagnosis. It falls under the disorder class known as "Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders."

Scientists and researchers have also found several treatment modalities for hoarding, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT).

Definition and Diagnosis

Under the DSM-5, hoarding disorder is a unique diagnosis and isn't a symptom of OCD. It consists of three primary components:

Acquisition of too many items or possessions Difficulty or inability to discard material possessions Extreme clutter and disorganization in one's living spaces

Causes of Hoarding Disorder

Traumatic and life events, particularly those associated with extreme stress, can make a person susceptible to developing a hoarding disorder. Examples of such events include:

Divorce

Death of a loved one

Losing possessions in a disastrous incident like a fire or hurricane

Scientific research also indicates a genetic link. A post published by the American Psychological Association (APA) notes that eight in ten people with a hoarding disorder have a first-degree relative who had or has it, too.

Childhood experiences may also play a role in the development of hoarding disorder.

An example is a person who's experienced deprivation or having valuable items or possessions taken away from them when they were still a child. As they get older, they may develop a compulsion to keep things and hold onto them.

How to Help a Loved One With a Hoarding Disorder

You can help a loved one with a hoarding disorder manage their condition by familiarizing yourself with hoarding treatment methods and then encouraging them to seek and explore these options.

Know that effective and sustainable treatment of hoarding disorder combines therapy and medication. Then, as your loved one starts getting help, you can bring up the subject of professional hoarding cleanup services and ongoing home maintenance.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

CBT, a common treatment for hoarding disorder, is a structured approach to identifying and challenging dysfunctional (incorrect) beliefs about possessions. It motivates a person to adopt positive lifestyle changes, starting with reducing clutter.

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)

ACT, another type of therapy used as a hoarding treatment modality, focuses on aiding patients to learn to accept the distressing emotions of letting go of items. At the same time, it promotes behavioral changes aimed at improving living conditions.

Prescription Medications

There are no specific FDA-approved medications for hoarding disorder. Doctors, however, may prescribe certain drugs to patients with co-existing mental health conditions. They may, for instance, prescribe selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) for AD or depression.

Professional Hoarding Cleanup Services

While professional cleanup services aren't a cure for hoarding disorder, they still play critical roles in restoring the safety, health, livability, and functionality of a severely cluttered home.

Professional cleaners have the skills, tools, equipment, and knowledge to tackle such living environments, which could often be biohazards. They're also experts in providing compassionate and non-judgmental support for people living with a hoarding disorder.

Frequently Asked Questions

At What Age Does Hoarding Usually Start?

A person can develop a hoarding disorder as early as adolescence. It can also worsen over time, peaking in one's senior years.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, however, most scientific studies report the onset of this mental health condition between the ages of 15 and 19.

What Should You Avoid Saying to Someone With a Hoarding Disorder?

Whenever you speak to a loved one, friend, co-worker, or acquaintance who you know lives with a hoarding disorder, it's imperative not to use language that sounds judgmental or dismissive.

You should avoid using words that can evoke shame. Don't call their possessions "garbage," "junk," "rubbish," or "trash."

Just as crucial is to remember that people with hoarding disorder consider all their possessions, regardless of their actual market value, as "prized." Even if these objects don't have any financial or monetary worth, don't refer to them as "useless."

You shouldn't demand that the person with a hoarding disorder simply throw their possessions away. Neither should you force or rush them to clean up their home. It can make their condition worse, and they may become even more anxious and lose their trust in you.

Help Your Loved One With a Hoarding Disorder

Hoarding disorder is a diagnosable mental health condition; it's not just in "someone's head." Fortunately, professional help is available for people with this illness, including therapies like CBT and ACT, prescription medication, and compassionate, non-judgmental cleanup and support.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.