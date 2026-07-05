If a plant explosion negatively affected your life or hurt your loved one, the physical evidence that proves what happened starts disappearing almost immediately. The people in charge of the plant may start to clear wreckage, repair damaged equipment, and the memories of witnesses also start fading. By the time you want to get justice, most of the proof needed to hold parties accountable is often gone.

According to a recent PEER report, nearly 131 serious chemical accidents happened in 2025. This number marks a sharp 20% increase from the year before. The increase in explosions means many families have to deal with the devastating consequences each year.

Unfortunately, while you're mourning your loss or taking care of injuries, the parties involved are clearing anything that can implicate them. Without industrial accident evidence, your case goes nowhere. You have to have someone by your side who helps you protect the evidence and secures your rights.

Why Does Plant Explosion Evidence Disappear So Fast?

Once you've suffered from a plant explosion accident, you can file a chemical plant lawsuit and get compensation. Unfortunately, your chances of success are very low since evidence will start disappearing fast within the first few days. Here are reasons why:

The Company Owns the Scene

An explosion happens on private industrial property. As a result, the owner of the plant controls who gets in and what happens next. While investigators can legally get access to the place, the company is free to repair or remove anything that may incriminate them.

The Company Focuses on Getting Back to Work First

A shut-down plant loses money. Most plant owners will act fast to clear debris, replace equipment, and restart their operations. While they may frame their actions as safety and recovery, every move they make destroys physical evidence that can help your case.

Physical Evidence Is Fragile

Even when no one touches the scene, an explosion scene is damaged quickly. The burn patterns will fade, heat may contaminate the space, and rain may wash away residue if the scene of the accident is outdoors.

What Evidence Matters After an Industrial Accident?

Knowing what evidence matters will show you what you need to protect. Here is the industrial accident evidence you should secure early on:

Surveillance footage

Witness accounts from coworkers

Safety records, training files, and past incident history

The equipment's maintenance, inspection, and repair logs

The physical scene, such as failed parts, damaged equipment, and burn patterns

Each piece of evidence will strengthen your industrial catastrophe claim if you protect it. Make sure you contact a Williams Hart & Boundas plant explosion lawyer as soon as the incident happens. They'll work to protect your rights and get you the justice you deserve.

What Legal Steps Can Stop the Destruction of Evidence?

If you've been involved in a plant explosion accident, you can't guard the site yourself. However, the law can help you freeze the evidence in place and punish its destruction. Here are things a refinery accident lawyer can help you do to stop the destruction of evidence:

Send a Spoliation Letter

A spoliation letter formally notifies the company that it must preserve specific evidence because an industrial catastrophe claim is coming. Once a company is on notice and continues to destroy evidence anyway, the court can impose serious penalties.

Get a Court Order To Preserve or Inspect

When a letter isn't enough, your lawyer can ask a court for an order that requires the plant to preserve the scene or grant access to inspect and document it. Since you're backed by the court's power, it'll be easy to get your own experts onto private property before they clear the scene.

File a Lawsuit

When you file a lawsuit, it activates the legal duty to preserve evidence and opens discovery. As a result, your lawyer can subpoena:

Records

Footage

Equipment

It also forces sworn answers. You also get a chance to question witnesses under oath while their memories are still fresh.

Put Your Own Investigators on the Ground

The filings work well when paired with a plant explosion investigation. Your team of investigators can photograph the scene, preserve physical evidence, and lock in witness statements before they get lost.

How Does a Plant Explosion Investigation Work?

A plant explosion investigation will happen at the government level and the company level. However, you still need your own private investigators.

Agencies like the Chemical Safety Board and OSHA may investigate, but their work serves public safety and regulation. It won't help your claim. Additionally, their findings can take a year or more, which isn't ideal for your case.

The company will also launch its own investigation immediately, with its own interests and experts. Since both parties serve their own interests, you have to do your own investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Responsible When a Chemical Plant Explodes?

Multiple companies often share the blame after a chemical plant explodes. Identifying all of them is important if you want to file a chemical plant lawsuit. Depending on what failed, these parties are liable:

A contractor or staffing agency

The maintenance company

The equipment or parts manufacturer

The plant owner or operator

The chemical supplier

A single explosion can involve all these parties at once. Your lawyer will help you hold each responsible party to account.

What If Your Loved One Was Partly at Fault?

You may still have a claim, since fault in these cases is hardly all-or-nothing. Some states will allow you to recover even when you or your loved one shares some blame. Check your state's rules to see if you can get compensation despite being at fault.

How Long Do You Have To File a Claim After a Plant Explosion?

Don't wait too long because evidence may get lost. You also have to check your state's statute of limitations and file within this period. Acting early protects both the case and the evidence.

Protect Evidence After a Plant Explosion

The effects of a plant explosion are devastating. One way you can recover is by filing a claim and getting compensation from the at-fault parties. However, evidence disappears fast, and it's up to you to get legal help to protect it.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.