Homeowners are getting burned by local locksmith scams during emergencies by scammers using fake call centers to answer phony neighborhood ads. Unlicensed operators, even outright fraudsters, also swindle unsuspecting victims with bait-and-switch tactics.

Awareness of these crimes should be a priority, as locksmiths are the "experts" we turn to during emergencies like lockouts and break-ins. Property crimes like break-ins, in turn, remain prevalent, with the FBI saying an estimated 5.24 million such offenses occurred from 2024 to 2025.

What Is a Local Locksmith Supposed to Help With?

A legitimate locksmith is a professional tradesperson whose primary responsibilities include installing, repairing, and maintaining locking mechanisms and security systems. They're masters in the mechanical, hardware side of security locks and modern digital access controls.

Some specific concerns these professionals help with include the following, as noted by this guide exploring trusted community locksmith services Franklin customers can rely on:

Fast, reliable response to lockout incidents

Rekeying services

Access control support

Security consultation

In many cases, local pros also provide emergency locksmith services, such as if you accidentally lock yourself out of your home, car, or business. As experts, they'll use non-destructive entry methods to unlock and open your doors without damaging them or their hardware (e.g., frames and locks).

Are Locksmith Scams Common and On the Rise?

Yes, they're common.

Investigative journalism site InvestigateTV.com even revealed alarming stories of predatory locksmith victims across the United States. Some have been the targets of exorbitant fees, charged thousands of dollars more than expected. Others had unnecessary and unrequested work forcefully done.

Locksmith scams are not just prolific in the United States; they're also swindling U.K. consumers out of their money. MoneySupermarket.com says that reports regarding these criminal activities have increased by 66% since 2021.

Why Are Homeowners Getting Burned by Local Locksmith Scams During Emergencies?

The first instinct of people who get locked out of their homes, break the key while it's still in the knob, or experience a break-in is to do a quick online search for "emergency or 24/7 locksmith near me." They call the first number they see and agree to whatever the person on the other end says.

Unfortunately, the panic, worry, desire to get in, lock the door, and secure one's property are all vulnerabilities exploited by malicious actors. They commit various local locksmith schemes and scams, including the following, resulting in homeowners getting burned during emergencies.

Phony Neighborhood Ads Answered by Fake Call Centers

One of the most prolific local locksmith scams is outright fraud committed by fly-by-night companies. They're not actual, legitimate businesses. Instead, they only pretend to be a local entity with phony neighborhood ads.

Such criminals have fake call centers that answer calls 24/7. It lets them target vulnerable consumers in panic due to a security emergency (e.g., a lockout, broken key, or break-in in the middle of the night). Exploiting this vulnerability, they tell anxious customers to make an upfront payment.

After receiving the payment, the "call center" agent tells the unsuspecting client they've dispatched their local locksmith to the site. Unfortunately, no one will ever arrive, as the entire thing was a scam, and the fraudsters have already disappeared into the night.

Bait-And-Switch Tactics Committed by Unlicensed Operators

According to the major trade organization, ALOA Security Professionals Association, Inc., only 13 states require licensure among locksmiths. Alabama, California, and New Jersey are some examples.

Unfortunately, the lack of regulatory oversight has led to many consumers becoming victims of bait-and-switch tactics. In many cases, these schemes involve luring victims in with attractive offers. They may entice customers with "promotions" like:

Low prices on whole-house rekeying

Steep discounts on new access control system installation

Dirt-cheap service rates for first-time customers

Come service day, the scammer will proceed with whatever the agreed-upon service is. They'll then make all sorts of excuses or lies, such as the removal of the existing locks not being part of the promo. Because of this, the customer must pay hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars more.

Destructive Practices

Some unlicensed or rogue operators may resort to destructive methods that not only destroy the locking mechanism but also damage the door.

An example is using a drill. The unscrupulous individual will drill the locking mechanism out, and in doing so, damage the door frame, too. The customer will then have no choice but to pay for the initial service and the succeeding repair or replacement for the damaged parts.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Choose a Locksmith You Can Trust?

If you live in a state without licensed locksmith requirements, your first step should be to check each of your prospects for voluntary, industry-standard professional certifications. An example is certification issued by the ALOA Security Professionals Association, Inc.

You should also use your local or state government websites to check legal locksmith registrations and business licenses.

In Ohio, for example, you can search business names and confirm if it's active, canceled, or fraudulent via the Ohio Secretary of State's Office business lookup tool online. It'll also tell you the business's registration date, helping you determine the locksmith's tenure and experience.

Equally crucial is to verify the physical address of the locksmith business. Use Google or Apple Maps to look it up, and then check the photos. A legitimate business should have photos of its physical, brick-and-mortar office.

Is It Ever Okay to DIY Locksmith Tasks?

Yes, so long as they're only basic tasks, such as cleaning and lubricating standard doorknobs. If you have a toolbox and DIY know-how, you may also have what it takes to change a simple interior knob.

If, however, you need to fix or replace a locking mechanism on an exterior entry/exit door, it's best to delegate this task to a professional, trustworthy residential locksmith, even more so if it's a complex repair or replacement.

Avoid Getting Burned by Local Locksmith Scams

If you ever find yourself in an emergency warranting local locksmith services, avoid panicking, as this can help keep you safe from scams. Review your options carefully and contact your local government agencies to confirm if your prospects are legitimate, licensed locksmiths.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.