A car can easily be one of the biggest purchases you make in life, so knowing how to choose a car that's right for you is essential. When buying a new car, it's essential to assess your needs, determine a budget, research the models you're interested in, and take it for a test drive.

Many people in the US consider the Ford F-Series one of the best on the market, but ultimately, selecting the right car for you is a highly personal choice. Fortunately, there are several car purchasing tips that can make this process less stressful and help you find the best car choices. Our car buying guide outlines the essential steps you need to take to feel more confident in your decision.

What is the 20/4/10 Rule When Buying a New Vehicle?

Before detailing how to choose a car, it's important to understand a simple rule that can make your vehicle selection process much simpler. The 20/4/10 rule is as follows:

Put down at least 20% of the car's price as a down payment

If possible, aim for a loan term of no more than 4 years

Keep your vehicle's monthly expenses to no more than 10% of your monthly income

Following this rule can help you avoid buying a car you can't afford and disappointment. The last thing you want is to have to return the car or resell it because the monthly costs are too high.

How to Choose a Car That's Right for You

The best car choices are those that work to your preferences. Here are four essential steps you should take when buying a new vehicle for you or your family.

Step 1: Assess What You Need in a Vehicle

Everyone's needs are different when it comes to cars, so what works for someone else might not work for you. If you don't intend to do any off-roading, buying a 4x4 SUV might not be the best choice. So when deciding what car to buy, assess your needs:

Do you need a car for city driving?

Does it need to have an AC?

Do you need a large trunk capacity?

Do you need a family-sized car?

Step 2: Determine How Much You Can Spend

Next, work out how much you can afford on monthly payments, but keep in mind that setting a budget involves more than just your monthly repayments on the car. You should factor in an additional 7% to cover fuel and insurance costs. Knowing how much you have to spend can be a great help when it's time for negotiating prices.

Step 3: Do Research, Research, and More Research

Before getting your heart set on a particular model, do your research. You want to look for models that have a good reputation for reliability and longevity. Doing proper research can also give you a better idea of the average price range for your chosen vehicle, which is helpful when evaluating whether your car dealer is offering a fair market price.

Researching the models you're interested in can also help you identify common defects to watch out for. You can also check crash test results and the vehicle's fuel efficiency rating (MPG or Miles Per Gallon), of which there are three:

City MPG: Efficiency in city driving, which is typically stop-and-go driving

Efficiency in city driving, which is typically stop-and-go driving Highway MPG: How efficient it is at highway speeds

How efficient it is at highway speeds Combined MPG: An average of 55% city and 45% highway

A good MPG is usually 30-40 for compact cars, 25-32 for compact SUVs, and 45-50+ MPG for hybrids. Asking a top quality Ford dealer in Jackson, Tennessee, and other states can give you a better idea of the average MPG on cars you're interested in.

Step 4: Take The Car for a Test Drive

Finally, once you've spoken to a dealership and have one or more cars in mind, it's time for the fun part: test driving! Test-driving the car you're interested in purchasing does more than give you an idea of its performance; it also lets you assess its exterior and interior.

You also get to assess its comfort and features to ensure they meet your needs. When test-driving a used vehicle, listen for any unusual sounds that can potentially indicate engine or brake issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Red Flag When Buying a Car?

It's vital to look out for red flags when buying a car, especially a second-hand one. A big red flag is mismatched body panels, which could indicate the car has been in an accident and has been repaired. Another red flag is puddles under the car, which typically indicate fluid leaks, such as engine oil or transmission fluid.

When test-driving the car, never ignore warning lights, such as the check engine, airbag, or ABS lights. Any unusual sounds can also indicate potential issues, such as whining, knocking, or rattling. If you find the car is pulling to one side or struggles to brake, those are also two red flags you shouldn't ignore.

What Are Some Mistakes People Make When Buying a Car?

Some mistakes first-time car buyers make include skipping the research stage, shopping without a budget, and not shopping for the right dealership. Another mistake some people make is falling in love too quickly with a particular vehicle. This can be a problem because buying with emotion often means you ignore mechanical issues or budget constraints.

Two more common mistakes are not negotiating the best deal and failing to get pre-approved. You never want to buy a car without knowing all your financial options.

Finding Your Perfect Match

Knowing how to choose a car is essential if you want to find the ideal model for you. Before you begin your search, work out how much you have to spend and make a list of your car needs.

Doing this can help you narrow your search and find the best option more quickly. Remember to do proper research so you enter the car-buying process with knowledge, and always take the car for a test drive.

Ready to hit the dealership? Find more expert buying tips and market updates in our News section.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.