If you've recently adopted a feisty cat or your feline family member has grown a little too spunky, try calming it down by creating safe spaces and increasing its play time. Remaining calm yourself is just as crucial, and so is knowing when to consult a veterinarian.

Knowing when it's time to go to the vet is of particular importance since "feistiness" can be a sign of underlying medical conditions. Unfortunately, it's also because of aggression that many end up in shelters: as many as 27% of cats relinquished to shelters, according to Cornell Feline Health Center.

By knowing how to calm aggressive cats, you can strengthen your bond with them while also keeping them, yourself, and other pets and people safe.

What Does It Mean When a Cat Is Feisty?

Feistiness is a natural cat behavior that stems from their predator instincts.

Their small stature, compared to other animals, also makes them more prone to getting attacked (i.e., in the wild). It's a vulnerability that has passed on even to domesticated house cats, meaning they have a genetic predisposition to using aggressive behaviors as a defense mechanism.

A domesticated cat's feisty behavior often comes out when you play with it, manifesting in ways like:

Stalking

Pouncing

Biting

However, aggression in cats may also result from overstimulation, stress, fear, anxiety, or pain.

Underlying medical conditions, such as osteoarthritis (OA), can contribute to this feistiness. OA is a common painful degenerative joint disease. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, it affects anywhere from 16% to 91% of cats aged 0.2 to 20 years.

What Cat Breed Is Feisty?

Although cats can be naturally feisty, a trait shaped by environment and experiences, some breeds have a greater predisposition or may appear to be more aggressive than others.

Take the Bengal cat, as an example. Aggressiveness isn't inherent to them, but they have high energy levels, wild instincts, and a territorial nature. Such characteristics may make them seem feistier than other, more docile breeds.

Siamese cats are another example. They're highly vocal and intelligent, two traits people may perceive as aggressiveness.

How Do You Calm a Feisty Cat?

Whether you have one or more feisty Bengal, Siamese, Maine Coon, Persian, or British Shorthair, calming cats at home should be a top priority, as excessive and chronic stress can lead to more severe physical and behavioral problems.

It can make them more susceptible to illnesses. Their aggressiveness can put them, you, other people, and other pets at risk, too.

Here are some tips for calming fearful cats or soothing a hyper cat that verges on the feisty or aggressive.

Give Your Cat Some Space

Calming a feisty cat starts with giving it space. If it displays some level of aggression (e.g., piloerection or fur standing up, pupil dilation, growling, or hissing), step away and let your feline family member retreat to its safe space.

You should also create several safe spaces around the house for your cat. Think of these areas as similar to "bedrooms"; they should be quiet and have familiar objects, such as a scratching post, a cat tree, a hiding spot, or a bed.

Never force contact with your cat, either, and don't try to restrain it. If you do, expect to get bitten or scratched.

Be Calm Yourself

Your being calm can also work as a stress relief for cats. If you're restless, make sudden movements, or scream, it can cause your feisty cat to feel more fearful, anxious, or stressed.

Increase Play and Enrichment Time

Increasing play and enrichment time can help convert your cat's aggressiveness and redirect its energy. Use appropriate toys like balls or wands to turn its feistiness into a less "destructive" or stressful behavior.

Consult a Veterinarian

If the above strategies don't work or if your cat's feistiness is a sudden occurrence, it's time to take your feline pal to a veterinarian. A vet can rule out underlying medical conditions that may be causing your cat distress or pain.

Once they come up with a diagnosis, the vet can make recommendations, such as which medical and health interventions are best (e.g., weight loss, more exercise, and dietary changes).

You should ask the vet about the appropriateness of a pet CBD product, too. High-quality CBD for cats (and dogs) may help promote calmness and relaxation while supporting mobility, immunity, and overall wellness.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Are Female Cats So Feisty?

Female cats being feistier than their male counterparts is a common misconception.

Gender isn't a strong, solid factor in feline behaviors; hormonal factors and individual personalities are. Likewise, early socialization and overall health and well-being can also influence a cat's aggressiveness.

What Hormonal Factors Can Contribute to Cat Aggressiveness?

Testosterone in intact males and hormonal shifts in females during pregnancy or heat cycles may contribute to aggressiveness in cats.

In intact male cats, testosterone can influence social dominance and territorial aggression. In female cats that are pregnant or in heat, changes in their hormones can cause irritability, which can then make them more likely to act feisty.

Hyperthyroidism can also occur in cats, particularly in middle-aged and older felines. It's a medical condition related to hormones, which can increase aggressiveness.

Can Training Help Minimize the Likelihood of Cat Aggression?

Yes, training, particularly with positive reinforcement, can help minimize the odds of a cat being overly feisty or aggressive. An example is rewarding good behaviors with praise, playtime, or treats. Through this strategy, you can create a positive association that good behavior equates to rewards.

Conversely, do your best to ignore your cat's bad behavior. Instead of punishing or yelling at your cat when it's being feisty, leave it alone and pay it no attention. After a few minutes, try interacting with it again to see if it has become more affectionate.

Calm Your Feisty Cats With These Tips

Remember: A feisty cat isn't being feisty to spite you. Its feistiness can be a natural response to stressors or because it's not feeling well. Giving it space, being calm yourself, playing more with it, and knowing when it's time to take it to the vet can all help.

