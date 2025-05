Customs And Border Protection Inspects Flower Shipments To U.S.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 7: Roses, imported from Ecuador for Mother's Day, sit to be inspected by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists for pests and diseases on May 7, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. On a typical day, the CBP seizes about 4,436 prohibited plant, meat and animal byproducts and finds 570 agricultural pests from abroad that could harm US agriculture. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

