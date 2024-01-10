Wind Advisory for region, AM snow showers; More rain, snow chances to end week

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire region now until noon today. This includes Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio. It is also in effect for Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Wind Advisory for noon Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

A few snow showers early before daybreak, otherwise flurries

Staying windy through Wednesday

More rain/snow chances starting Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Colder with snow showers early. Accumulations will be light, around .5″ or less by daybreak. Mainly dry and cloudy into the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Temperatures struggle to warm, only getting back to the low 30s.

Futurecast wind speeds for Wed morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Windy. Gusts to 30-40 m.p.h. are possible early in the day.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible early, mainly in the northern Miami Valley. Highs near 40.

Futurecast for Friday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

FRIDAY: Cloudy with precipitation arriving late day. All rain for the afternoon. Snow is possible again by Friday night. High temperatures in the low 40s.

Another chance for snow on Saturday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

SATURDAY: A chance for snow showers and much colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A few lingering snow showers are possible. Very cold. Highs in the lower 20s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for snow. Cold with highs in the teens. Lows in the upper single digits to low teens.

TUESDAY: Bitter cold. Single-digit lows with highs in the teens. Dangerous wind chills, especially in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies are expected.

