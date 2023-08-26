Warm, muggy, with chance of stray shower today; Below normal temperatures return to area tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Stray shower or storm Saturday
- Below-normal temperatures return to Miami Valley
- Dry, cool to start new work week
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Temperatures will drop into the low to middle 80s. Dew points are still in the 60s and 70s, but slowly dropping behind the cold front, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Traci Hale.
A shower or thunderstorm may develop, but shouldn’t be widespread.
SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures return, dropping below normal with highs in the upper 70s. Comfortable, not as humid.
MONDAY: Another day of partly sunny skies and below-normal temperatures in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a few clouds, temperatures rise back into the low 80s. A cold front swings through late Tuesday, but it looks dry as of now.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler on Wednesday with highs knocked back to the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies
THURSDAY: A crisp start in the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
