Warm, dry today, rain possible tonight; Chance of showers, storms tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dry throughout today, increasing clouds tonight with rain possible

More rain returns into Monday

Comfortable temperatures Tuesday

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Weather

Clouds return Sunday evening with showers possible Sunday night.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. The best severe weather ingredients look to set up south of our area, but we may still see some strong storms locally. Highs around 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Very comfortable. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Dry with highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Dry with highs in the middle 80s.

©2023 Cox Media Group