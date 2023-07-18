Storm Center 7

Thousands of power outages reported after severe storms move through region

By WHIO Staff

Over 4,900 power outages have been reported across the region, most of which in Butler and Montgomery counties, after severe storms developed and moved through the region Monday night.

Here are the current outages as of 10:15 p.m., according to online outage maps from area electric providers:

AES Ohio:

  • Montgomery County: 2,185
  • Greene County: 548
  • Warren County: 181
  • Clinton County: 144
  • Preble County: 122

Duke Energy:

  • Butler County: 1,739
  • Warren County: 52

Ohio Edison: No significant outages reported.



