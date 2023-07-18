Thousands of power outages reported after severe storms move through region

Over 4,900 power outages have been reported across the region, most of which in Butler and Montgomery counties, after severe storms developed and moved through the region Monday night.

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

Here are the current outages as of 10:15 p.m., according to online outage maps from area electric providers:

AES Ohio:

Montgomery County: 2,185

Greene County: 548

Warren County: 181

Clinton County: 144

Preble County: 122

Duke Energy:

Butler County: 1,739

Warren County: 52

Ohio Edison: No significant outages reported.









©2023 Cox Media Group