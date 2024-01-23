Steady rain this morning, possible freezing rain far northern Miami Valley; Potential impacts

MIAMI VALLEY — A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the entire region until now noon today.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz will break down the new models and timing LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak at 4:25 a.m.

>>Winter Weather Advisory for entire region, freezing rain, slick conditions possible this morning

Steady rain is expected all morning throughout the region. Some freezing rain is possible along U.S. 33 in Logan, Auglaize, and Mercer Counties, but is unlikely.

Road temperatures are just above freezing. Air temperatures will remain at or above freezing throughout the morning.

Main Impacts:

Any untreated surface that is below freezing could become slick. This includes sidewalks, porches, handrails, backroads, and bridges.

Power Outage Potential:

Extremely low. Power outages become more of a possibility with ice when accumulations exceed .25 inches. We are not currently expecting totals to exceed .25 inches.

A glaze of ice is possible in our northernmost counties.

Impacts over Amounts:

Any amount of ice is dangerous and can cause travel.

Key takeaway, assume any wet, unsalted surface could be slick between now and mid-morning Tuesday.

©2024 Cox Media Group