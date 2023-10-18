Patchy morning fog, sunny this afternoon; Rain chances return starting tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- AM Patchy Fog
- Sunny skies return
- Rain moves back in late week
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Patchy dense fog early. Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy by the afternoon and especially evening., according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Warmer with highs returning to the mid-60s. Past sunset, clouds thicken up followed by a chance for rain early Thursday.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers off and on all day.
A band of rain will slide in early Thursday, followed by some more scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid-60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some on-and-off light rain showers.
Steady rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible early. Highs near in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: A gradual clearing trend kicks in Sunday with more sun by Sunday evening. Cool with highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Warmer with highs returning to the upper 60s.
