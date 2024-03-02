Patchy fog, gloomy to start today; Sunny, nice, tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Gloomy start to the weekend

Sunday = best day this weekend

Abnormally warm start next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Patchy fog, sprinkles, and/or low clouds all may be around Saturday morning, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

A slow clearing is possible late in the day.

Cool with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return on Sunday. It will feel like spring with highs climbing into the middle to upper 60s!

MONDAY: Mostly sunny through much of Monday with more clouds arriving late in the day. Low to middle 70s for highs! Our current forecast calls for a high of 74. That wouldn’t quite come close to the record of 77, but it would still be way above the typical high of 47. A bit breezy as well. A stray shower is not impossible late, with better chances overnight!

TUESDAY: Tracking a chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Tuesday.

An early look at this system would suggest severe weather is unlikely despite the warmth. Highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: A chance for showers mainly early in the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for showers returns, especially late in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

