Patchy fog, gloomy to start today; Sunny, nice, tomorrow

- Gloomy start to the weekend
- Sunday = best day this weekend
- Abnormally warm start next week
SATURDAY: Patchy fog, sprinkles, and/or low clouds all may be around Saturday morning, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
A slow clearing is possible late in the day.
Cool with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return on Sunday. It will feel like spring with highs climbing into the middle to upper 60s!
MONDAY: Mostly sunny through much of Monday with more clouds arriving late in the day. Low to middle 70s for highs! Our current forecast calls for a high of 74. That wouldn’t quite come close to the record of 77, but it would still be way above the typical high of 47. A bit breezy as well. A stray shower is not impossible late, with better chances overnight!
TUESDAY: Tracking a chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Tuesday.
An early look at this system would suggest severe weather is unlikely despite the warmth. Highs in the mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: A chance for showers mainly early in the day. Highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for showers returns, especially late in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
