Storm Center 7

Passing showers today; Temps climbing back up to 80s next week

By WHIO Staff and Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

Mostly Cloudy Skies Mostly Cloudy Skies

By WHIO Staff and Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Passing showers Sunday
  • Gradually warming up next week

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:


Next 24 Hours Next 24 Hours (WHIO)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with some passing showers. Not a washout, but not dry either. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

7 Day Forecast 7 Day Forecast (WHIO)

MONDAY: Gradual clearing, turning partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Futurecast Futurecast (WHIO)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s.

Muggy Meter Muggy Meter (WHIO)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read