Passing showers today; Temps climbing back up to 80s next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Passing showers Sunday
- Gradually warming up next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with some passing showers. Not a washout, but not dry either. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
MONDAY: Gradual clearing, turning partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.
