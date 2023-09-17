Passing showers today; Temps climbing back up to 80s next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Passing showers Sunday

Gradually warming up next week

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:





Next 24 Hours Next 24 Hours (WHIO)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with some passing showers. Not a washout, but not dry either. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

7 Day Forecast 7 Day Forecast (WHIO)

MONDAY: Gradual clearing, turning partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Futurecast Futurecast (WHIO)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s.

Muggy Meter Muggy Meter (WHIO)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.





©2023 Cox Media Group