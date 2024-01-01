Cold with a few flurries today; Seasonable to begin 2024, chance for rain, snow this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few lingering flurries today

Seasonable temperatures for 1st week of 2024

Monitoring rain or snow potential this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): Partly sunny skies and cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

A few flurries lingering, but no accumulations are expected.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns as we briefly break the gloomy pattern.

Highs in the upper 30s

WEDNESDAY: Cloud cover increases. Will hold the forecast dry here at this time. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning colder with high temps in the middle 30s

FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, temperatures remain seasonable. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Several days away, but a good chance we will see either rain or snow. Low confidence exists in the storm track, which means the precipitation type is unknown, so will call it rain or snow at this time. Highs will be in the upper 30s, but temperatures will need to be watched as we get closer to help us iron out precipitation type.

SUNDAY: Low confidence here, but a few lingering snow showers are possible early depending on how Saturday shakes out with highs in the upper 30s.

