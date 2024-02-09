Near record warmth this morning; Chance for rain tomorrow, snow possible early next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

False spring through Saturday

Rain, isolated thunderstorm Saturday morning

Rain and snow possible Monday afternoon - Tuesday morning

DETAILED FORECAST:

Morning Forecast: Our current forecast low of 49 on Friday morning would tie the record as the warmest low for a February 9th dating back to 1938, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Mostly cloudy skies and windy, gusts reaching over 20 mph at times.

Bus stop forecast for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Friday now looks dry. Similar to Thursday, mostly cloudy skies are expected. The sun will get through at times. Breezy with gusts in the 20-25 m.p.h. range. Warm again with highs around 60 degrees or a little above.

Futurecast for Saturday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Rain rolls through early Saturday morning.

Futurecast for Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A rumble of thunder here or there can’t be ruled out. Drying out into Saturday afternoon. Mild again with highs in the upper 50s.

Rainfall through Saturday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain or snow showers arriving late in the day. Highs in the mid-40s. Overnight, there appears to be a reasonable chance for accumulating snow with lows in the upper 20s. We’ll watch this part of the forecast carefully for any changes to the storm track or temperatures, which would impact our chances at wintry weather.

TUESDAY: Snow showers are possible early Tuesday. Drying into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable with a high in the low 40s. A weak weather system may bring some rain or snow late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain or snow early Thursday. Dry and partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

