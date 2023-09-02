Mostly sunny today; Heatwave arriving for Labor Day weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Summer makes a comeback this weekend

Heatwave begins Sunday

No rain through at least Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Increasing temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: 90s return along with the humid air. 90° in Dayton with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. Sunny skies expected.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Summer is back! Mostly sunny with highs around 90. Heat index values climb into the middle 90s

TUESDAY: Temperatures continue to increase. Middle 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s nearing 100.

WEDNESDAY: 90-degree temperatures continue. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values hold in the middle 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Most areas stay dry. Highs in the upper 80s with feels-like temperatures in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms, especially south of I-70. Warm with highs in the middle 80s.

