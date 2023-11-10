Morning clouds, clearing skies this afternoon; Turning cooler this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

High pressure dominates, dry weather holds

Turning cooler for the weekend, below-normal

Cooler than normal mornings, near freezing

FULL FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Morning clouds give way to the afternoon sun, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Cool in the morning with lows in the 40s.

Daytime highs reach the upper 50s nearing 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Frosty start. Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs on either side of 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. A cold morning gives way to highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer than Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing back to around 60.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Mild with highs in the lower 60s.

