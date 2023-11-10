Morning clouds, clearing skies this afternoon; Turning cooler this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- High pressure dominates, dry weather holds
- Turning cooler for the weekend, below-normal
- Cooler than normal mornings, near freezing
FULL FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Morning clouds give way to the afternoon sun, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Cool in the morning with lows in the 40s.
Daytime highs reach the upper 50s nearing 60 degrees.
SATURDAY: Frosty start. Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs on either side of 50 degrees.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. A cold morning gives way to highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer than Monday with highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing back to around 60.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Mild with highs in the lower 60s.
