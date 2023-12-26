Mild today; Colder temps rest of this week; Spotty showers toward end of week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

One more very mild day

Temps return to near typical by Thursday

Spotty showers Thursday into Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: A few showers still around on Tuesday. Plenty of dry time in between. Mostly cloudy and becoming less breezy. Mild with highs again in the upper 50s.

Futurecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, mainly dry for Wednesday. A bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A chance for rain showers on Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Considerable spread still exists among the models, there is the potential for a few flakes of snow to mix in, especially by Thursday night.

FRIDAY: A chance for rain showers on Friday. A couple flakes could possibly mix in, but chances are looking less likely. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

