Frosty, cold this morning before warming up; Dry, seasonal this week

Frosty and cold start

Dry conditions persist

Seasonal temperatures

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Cold and frosty start this morning.

Tips for dealing with frost this morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Bus stop forecast for Tuesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see mostly sunny skies for Tuesday. Slowly warming with highs in the middle 40s.

Futurecast wind speed through 9 a.m. this morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A bit breezy with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

Typical December through 12 p.m. today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Temperature outlook the next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the around 50.

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Still dry with some sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 40s.

