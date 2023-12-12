Frosty, cold this morning before warming up; Dry, seasonal this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Frosty and cold start
- Dry conditions persist
- Seasonal temperatures
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Cold and frosty start this morning.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see mostly sunny skies for Tuesday. Slowly warming with highs in the middle 40s.
A bit breezy with gusts as high as 25 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the around 50.
SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 50s.
MONDAY: Still dry with some sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 40s.
