Enjoy the warmth while we have it

DAYTON, OH — A series of cold fronts will pass through the Miami Valley this week. This will bounce our temperatures around a bit. Some days we’ll be in the 50s. Some days, we’ll be 60+. No rain is expected at first, but that will change on Friday.

Friday’s cold front brings good rain chances to the area. Up to .5″ of rain may fall through Friday night. This front also starts a big cooling trend for us. Over the weekend, we’ll have 50s on Saturday, 40s Sunday, and only 30s for highs on Monday.

Futurecast

Monday may also bring the first snowflakes of the fall season to the Miami Valley. We still have a week to watch it, but it is certainly within the realm of possibilities.