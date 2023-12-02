Cloudy today, rainy Sunday; Mild temperatures and showers through next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cloudy today, rain tomorrow

Showers linger through mid week

Mild temps return by end of week



DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, few spots with fog early but mainly dry for Saturday. Temperatures will run above normal for this time of year in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for showers on Sunday. Looks like showers will hang around all day. Highs again in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers on Monday. Cooler with highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with a few more showers arriving. Tuesday does not look to be a washout at this point. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, some of the isolated showers that remain may change over to snow flurries - no accumulation.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a passing flurry in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Highs not getting much past 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A warming trend kicks in with highs climbing back to the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Above normal temperatures for this time of year with highs in the lower 50s.

