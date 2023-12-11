Cloudy, cold, few flurries possible this morning; Seasonable this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- A few flurries possible
- Boring typical Ohio Valley Weather
- Seasonal temperatures
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see gradual clearing beginning late day. Cold, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and dry for Tuesday. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.
SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near 50.
