Clearing skies, sunny weather today; Storms return Wednesday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dry, Sunny Start to the Work Week

Active Weather Returns Mid-Week

Higher Humidity Mid To late Week

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 Day

THIS MORNING: Clearing skies continue, comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Very warm and partly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated pop-up afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Warm and humid with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with an few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Monday AM 7-Day Forecast 7/10/23 A very nice and warm start to the work week before more rain and storm chances return!





