Clearing skies, sunny weather today; Storms return Wednesday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Dry, Sunny Start to the Work Week
- Active Weather Returns Mid-Week
- Higher Humidity Mid To late Week
DETAILED FORECAST:
THIS MORNING: Clearing skies continue, comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Very warm and partly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated pop-up afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.
SATURDAY: Warm and humid with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.
SUNDAY: Warm and humid with an few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
