TRAFFIC ALERT: Several lanes on I-75 blocked after crash in Miami County

Major Highway Incidents

Several lanes on Interstate 75 South at State Route 41 in Troy are blocked due to a crash. Traffic cameras show vehicles using the far right lane to get around.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

