TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturns on busy interstate ramp in Montgomery County

Major Highway Incidents

The Interstate 75 northbound ramp to Interstate 70 westbound is blocked after a semi-truck overturned. Traffic cameras show that road crews have closed the ramp.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

