TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lanes closed due to rollover crash on SB I-75 in Moraine

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The right lanes are blocked due to a rollover crash on Interstate 75 Southbound between Dryden Road and Dixie Drive. Officers and medics responded just after 4:30 p.m. We will provide updates.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group