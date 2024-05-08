TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed due to crash on SB I-75 in Butler Twp.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The right lane is closed after a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Butler Township, according to ODOT cameras. Officers were dispatched to a crash just past I-75 SB and Benchwood Road. The crash happened past the ramp from Benchwood Road to I-75 SB. Expect delays on I-75 SB. We will continue to provide updates.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group