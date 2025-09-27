TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed due to crash on I-70 WB in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A right lane is closed after a crash on Interstate 70 westbound near State Route 49. ODOT cameras show that a vehicle is off the road. Several officers and medics are on scene.

Crash on I-70 WB near SR-49 Photo from: OHGO

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

