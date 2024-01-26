TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane reopens on I-75 South after car crash in Moraine

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

UPDATE: As of 6 p.m., the crash has been cleared and the left lane has been reopened. INITIAL REPORT: The left lane of I-75 Southbound at SR-741 is blocked due to a car crash, according to OHGO. There is about a 16-minute travel delay. We will continue to update this story.

I-75 at Carillon Blvd I-75 at Carillon Blvd (OHGO)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group