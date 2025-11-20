TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving tanker shuts down I-75 SB in Sidney

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic .

Major Highway Incidents

In Sidney, a crash involving a tanker truck has stopped traffic on southbound Interstate 75. Images from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s camera show the tanker on its side just north of Michigan Street. Sidney Police dispatcher confirmed a hazmat team has been called to the scene. The Shelby County EMA is also on the scene, News Center 7 confirmed.

Surface Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

