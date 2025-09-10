TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving semis shuts down part of I-71 in Greene County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Greene County, a crash involving two semis has shut down northbound lanes on Interstate 71 near State Route 72. No injuries have been reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

