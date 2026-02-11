TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-75 SB in Miami County; Left lane blocked NB

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The left lane is blocked on I-75 North beyond SR-41/Covington/Troy

All lanes are closed on I-75 South beyond Miami County Rest Area 7-24, due to a crash

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

