Left lane blocked on SB I-75 due to crash in Harrison Twp. construction zone

Major Highway Incidents

Delays are reported due to a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Harrison Township. The left lane is blocked in the construction zone, according to the ODOT cameras. The crash is reported in the contraflow on I-75 SB between Needmore and Wagner Ford Road. Delays are reported on I-75 SB past Benchwood Road. We will continue to provide updates.

Delays on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

