2024 Holiday Events Around The Miami Valley

Christmas Events in the Dayton Area
Lights of Clifton Mill
- 75 Water St.
- Clifton, OH
- (937) 767-5501
- 6-9 p.m. Lights go on at 6 p.m. Closes at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day. Closed on New Year’s Eve.
Woodland Lights
- 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
- Washington Twp., OH
- (937) 433-0130
- Opens November 22nd and runs through December 30th, hours are 6 pm to 9 pm gates close at 8:30 pm
Land of Illusion Christmas Glow
- 8762 Thomas Rd
- Middletown, OH
- (513) 423-9960
- Opens November 27th and runs through December 30th gates open at 6 pm and the event runs through 10 pm
Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve
- 2385 State Rte. 41
- Troy, OH
- (937) 335-6273
- Open weekends November 30 - December 1, December 6-8, December 13-15, and December 20-22 Additional days for 2024 are December 16-19 (Monday-Thursday) and December 23 (Monday) from 6-9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m. (CASH ONLY!)
Kings Island Winter Fest
- 6300 Kings Island Dr
- Mason, OH
- (513) 754-5700
- Starting November 29th and running through December 31st Kings Island will turn into a winter wonderland, voted as one of the top theme park holiday events by USA TODAY. Things that will be going on is, Ice Skating on the Royal Fountain, The Eiffel Tower will be turned into a Christmas tree, and 20 rides will be open to ride
RiverScape Ice Rink opens
- 237 E. Monument Ave.
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 274-0126
- Opens November 29th, Dates and time vary, admission fee is $7, Skate rentals are $3, and any child under the age of 3 is admitted free of charge
Head downtown to hop on The Polar Bear Express
- 28 North Patterson Blvd
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 388-3006
- 15-passenger “Pedal Wagon of Dayton” decorated with a polar express theme, the event begins in November and runs until February all days of the week. Rides last up to 2 hours and cost between $32 and $35 per person. Must be the age of 21 or older to ride
2024 PURRFECT ADDITIONS HOLIDAY BAZAAR & CHRISTMAS PAWTY!
- 515 E 3rd St
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 224-1747
- Join St John’s United Church of Christ for their 4th annual Christmas Bazaar and Christmas “pawty”. Happening December 7th, 12pm through 5 pm
2024 Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination & Dayton Children’s Parade
- Friday, November 29th, 2024
- 3:00pm-8:00pm
- Downtown Dayton, OH
- https://downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/holiday-festival/
Christmas on the Farm
- Sunday, December 15th, 2024
- 11:00am-4:00pm
- Location: 7850 E. Shull Rd., Carriage Hill MetroPark, OH
- https://www.metroparks.org/programs-events-finder/?program_number=R134&api=programs&type=program
A Christmas Story Movie Party
- Wednesday, December 18th, 2024
- 6:00pm-9:00pm
- Location: The Brightside, 905 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH
- https://www.daytondinnertheater.com/events/a-christmas-story-movie-party-1?utm_medium=Referral&utm_source=Vesta
Christmas Vacation Movie Party
- Sunday, December 8th, 2024
- 6:00pm-9:00pm
- Location: The Brightside, 905 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH
- https://www.daytondinnertheater.com/events/christmas-vacation-movie-party-1?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=Referral
Christmas Party Dance
- Saturday, December 14th, 2024
- 7:00pm-10:00pm
- The Hidden Gem Music Club 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road Centerville, OH 45459
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-party-dance-tickets-570252339097?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
DME Annual Christmas Party
- Friday, December 13th, 2024
- 6:00-10:00pm
- Location: Oscar Event Center at Jungle Jim’s International Market 5440 Dixie Highway #suite e Fairfield, OH 45014
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dme-annual-christmas-party-tickets-1062287232709?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Vandalia Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Market
- Sunday, December 8, 4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
- Inside Vandalia Recreation Center Gymnasium
- https://www.vandaliaohio.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=696
The Wright-Patterson AFB Annual Tree Lighting
- Thursday, December 5 from 5 – 8 pm
- at Prairie Trace Golf Course
- https://wrightpattfss.com/event/tree-lighting/
Downtown Tipp City Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Event
- Saturday, November 23, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
- Downtown Tipp City
- https://downtowntippcity.org/christmas-parade-community-tree-lighting/
A Carillon Christmas
- November 26 – December 30, 2024*
- Sunday – Thursday: 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
- Friday & Saturday: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- at Carillon Historical Park
- https://www.daytonhistory.org/events/special-events/a-carillon-christmas/
Rise Up Performing Arts presents FROZEN JR
- November 21-24
- Venue: Sorg Opera House Address: 63 S. Main St., Middletown, OH 45044
- https://www.sorgoperahouse.org/tickets/frozenjr
Centerville Tree Lighting
- Sun, Nov 24 2024 5:00pm - 6:00pm
- Venue: Benham’s Grove Address: 166 North Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459
- https://www.centervilleohio.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3908
Kettering Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Dec 06, 2024, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Lincoln Park, Kettering, OH 45429, USA
- https://www.playkettering.org/annual-events/
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at The Nutter Center
- Saturday, December 7 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm
- Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center Address: 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton, OH 45435
- https://www.nuttercenter.com/events-and-tickets/2024/trans-siberian-orchestra-lost-christmas-eve
Lighting up Oakwood & Holiday of Lights
- December 8 at 6:30pm
- in Shafor Park
- https://oakwoodohio.gov/event/lighting-up-oakwood-holiday-of-lights-2/
Elf in Concert
- November 22 & 23 at 7:30pm
- Schuster Center
- Winsupply Theatre 1 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402
- https://daytonperformingarts.org/production/elf-in-concert/
Dayton Ballet’s The Nutcracker
- December 13–22
- Schuster Center
- Winsupply Theatre 1 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402
- https://daytonperformingarts.org/production/nutcracker/
Handels Messiah with the Dayton Philharmonic
- December 18, 2024, at 7:30pm
- Schuster Center
- Winsupply Theatre 1 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402
- https://daytonperformingarts.org/production/messiah/
Hometown Holiday w/ Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
- December 7, 2024, at 7:30pm
- Schuster Center
- Winsupply Theatre 1 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402
- https://daytonperformingarts.org/production/hometown-holidays/
O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy
- Dec 08 2024 3:00pm
- Victoria Theatre Address: 138 North Main St., Dayton, OH 45402
- https://www.daytonlive.org/events/o-christmas-tea/
Sweet Sounds of the Holidays - Bach Society of Dayton choral concert
- Dec 08 2024 4:00pm - 5:30pm
- Venue: Kettering Adventist Church
- Address: 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Dayton, OH 45419
- https://bachsocietyofdayton.org/order-tickets/dec-2024
Merry Grinchmas: Art of Dr. Seuss’ Holiday Classic & (B)ART! America’s Funniest Animated Family
- October 26, 2024 – January 19, 2025
- Venue: Dayton Art Institute
- ·Address: 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, OH 45405
- https://www.daytonartinstitute.org/exhibits/grinchmas-bart/
Winter Fest at Austin Landing
- Nov 09 2024 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Austin Landing
- Address: 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton, OH 45342
- https://austinlanding.com/event/winter-fest/
New Year’s Events
New Year’s Eve Dance with the Frank Moravcik Band
- 922 Valley Street
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 222-9771
- On Sunday, December 31st the American Czechoslovakian is hosting the Clubs New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance. The cost for dancing only is $20 and Dancing and Dinner costs $35.
Harlem Globetrotters in Dayton
- 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy
- Fairborn, OH
- Get ready for high-flying fun as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their victorious return to the Wright State University Nutter Center! This is your chance to witness the world record-breaking, trick-shot stars of basketball LIVE as they bring their signature SPINS, DUNKS, and SLAMS to the court, taking on their determined rivals, the Washington Generals, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
