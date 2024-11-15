Station

2024 Holiday Events Around The Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
The Miami Valley Holiday Guide

Christmas Events in the Dayton Area

Lights of Clifton Mill

  • 75 Water St.
  • Clifton, OH
  • (937) 767-5501
  • 6-9 p.m. Lights go on at 6 p.m. Closes at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day. Closed on New Year’s Eve.

Woodland Lights

  • 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
  • Washington Twp., OH
  • (937) 433-0130
  • Opens November 22nd and runs through December 30th, hours are 6 pm to 9 pm gates close at 8:30 pm

Land of Illusion Christmas Glow

  • 8762 Thomas Rd
  • Middletown, OH
  • (513) 423-9960
  • Opens November 27th and runs through December 30th gates open at 6 pm and the event runs through 10 pm

Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve

  • 2385 State Rte. 41
  • Troy, OH
  • (937) 335-6273
  • Open weekends November 30 - December 1, December 6-8, December 13-15, and December 20-22 Additional days for 2024 are December 16-19 (Monday-Thursday) and December 23 (Monday) from 6-9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m. (CASH ONLY!)

Kings Island Winter Fest

  • 6300 Kings Island Dr
  • Mason, OH
  • (513) 754-5700
  • Starting November 29th and running through December 31st Kings Island will turn into a winter wonderland, voted as one of the top theme park holiday events by USA TODAY. Things that will be going on is, Ice Skating on the Royal Fountain, The Eiffel Tower will be turned into a Christmas tree, and 20 rides will be open to ride

RiverScape Ice Rink opens

  • 237 E. Monument Ave.
  • Dayton, OH
  • (937) 274-0126
  • Opens November 29th, Dates and time vary, admission fee is $7, Skate rentals are $3, and any child under the age of 3 is admitted free of charge

Head downtown to hop on The Polar Bear Express

  • 28 North Patterson Blvd
  • Dayton, OH
  • (937) 388-3006
  • 15-passenger “Pedal Wagon of Dayton” decorated with a polar express theme, the event begins in November and runs until February all days of the week. Rides last up to 2 hours and cost between $32 and $35 per person. Must be the age of 21 or older to ride

2024 PURRFECT ADDITIONS HOLIDAY BAZAAR & CHRISTMAS PAWTY!

  • 515 E 3rd St
  • Dayton, OH
  • (937) 224-1747
  • Join St John’s United Church of Christ for their 4th annual Christmas Bazaar and Christmas “pawty”. Happening December 7th, 12pm through 5 pm

2024 Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination & Dayton Children’s Parade

Christmas on the Farm

A Christmas Story Movie Party

Christmas Vacation Movie Party

Christmas Party Dance

DME Annual Christmas Party

Vandalia Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Market

The Wright-Patterson AFB Annual Tree Lighting

Downtown Tipp City Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Event

A Carillon Christmas

Rise Up Performing Arts presents FROZEN JR

Centerville Tree Lighting

Kettering Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at The Nutter Center

Lighting up Oakwood & Holiday of Lights

Elf in Concert

Dayton Ballet’s The Nutcracker

Handels Messiah with the Dayton Philharmonic

Hometown Holiday w/ Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy

Sweet Sounds of the Holidays - Bach Society of Dayton choral concert

Merry Grinchmas: Art of Dr. Seuss’ Holiday Classic & (B)ART! America’s Funniest Animated Family

Winter Fest at Austin Landing

New Year’s Events

New Year’s Eve Dance with the Frank Moravcik Band

  • 922 Valley Street
  • Dayton, OH
  • (937) 222-9771
  • On Sunday, December 31st the American Czechoslovakian is hosting the Clubs New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance. The cost for dancing only is $20 and Dancing and Dinner costs $35.

Harlem Globetrotters in Dayton

  • 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy
  • Fairborn, OH
  • Get ready for high-flying fun as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their victorious return to the Wright State University Nutter Center! This is your chance to witness the world record-breaking, trick-shot stars of basketball LIVE as they bring their signature SPINS, DUNKS, and SLAMS to the court, taking on their determined rivals, the Washington Generals, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

