World Cup host Boston has lobster rolls, American history and Fenway Park: Things to know

BOSTON — After more than 30 years, the World Cup is back in Boston.

Or at least, it's nearby. World Cup games will be hosted in the small town of Foxborough — about 30 miles south of “Beantown” — for the first time since 1994, when the now-demolished Foxboro Stadium hosted eventual runner-up Italy’s 2-1 win over Spain in the quarterfinals.

Boston/Foxborough also hosted Women’s World Cup matches in 1999 and 2003, the latter at the current Gillette Stadium, which opened in 2002 and is home to the NFL’s New England Patriots.

Gillette Stadium (renamed Boston Stadium for the World Cup in accordance with FIFA regulations) also is no stranger to some of soccer’s biggest stars. Lionel Messi played here during the 2016 Copa America Centenario and in MLS matches for Inter Miami in 2024 and 2025. Other notable stars include Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets.

Landmarks/Places to See

Massachusetts was one of the original 13 colonies for what would become the United States. So, Boston is rich in American history. Top tourist spots include American Revolution-themed sites like the Boston Tea Party ships, as well as the Old North Church and Paul Revere’s house. Sports venues like Fenway Park and TD Garden are also popular.

Food Scene in Boston

There's a little bit of everything in Boston. It starts with the North End for all things Italian. Seafood is also huge, where lobster rolls and clam chowder are staples, particularly downtown near the wharf and Boston Harbor. There are also several Michelin Star restaurants in Boston, Cambridge and surrounding cities.

Fan Zones

Official FIFA Fan Festival events will take place June 12–27 at Boston City Hall Plaza, in the heart of downtown.

High Street Place will become Boston’s House of Soccer and feature a giant outdoor screen for fans to watch World Cup action between June 11-July 19.

The city of Revere is also hosting free watch parties beginning June 12 for the USA vs. Paraguay match and continuing on June 13, 19, 24, 27 and July 14, 15 and 19.

Transportation Options

The Metro Boston Transit Authority, known locally as the "T", has set train prices at $80 round trip from Boston to Foxborough for tournament games. There also is an express bus option that will depart from various Boston-area locations, which will cost $95 round trip.

Stadium Tips

Tailgating will be allowed prior to matches, but space will be severely reduced from what is normally available for NFL games. There are about 20,000 parking spots available for Patriots games, but there will be only around 5,000 for public use during the World Cup.

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