Swanson’s 2-run 9th-inning blast fuels Cubs’ comeback win, 10th in a row

LOS ANGELES — Dansby Swanson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning to cap a four-RBI performance from the No. 9 spot, rallying the Chicago Cubs past the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Friday night for their 10th consecutive victory.

Craig Counsell reached 899th managerial victories.

Swanson's 413-foot shot off Tanner Scott (0-1) landed in the left-field pavilion, scoring Pete Crow-Armstrong who singled leading off.

The Cubs trailed 4-0 against Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan, who allowed one earned run over 6 1/3 innings and tied his career high with 10 strikeouts. The right-hander struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced.

Then Chicago got to the Dodgers' bullpen.

The Cubs scored six consecutive runs off the erratic trio of Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen and Scott.

They closed to 4-3 in the seventh off Vesia. With two outs, Swanson tripled to center for two runs and Nico Hoerner followed with an RBI single.

Alex Bregman homered leading off the eighth against Treinen, tying the game 4-4.

Ryan Rolison (1-0) got the win with three scoreless innings of relief. Corbin Martin retired the side in the ninth to earn his first save.

The Dodgers led 4-0 on Will Smith's three-run homer with two outs in the third and Hyeseong Kim's RBI single in the fourth.

The Dodgers' big hitters got shut out. Shohei Ohtani struck out three times to go with a walk, while Freddie Freeman was 0-for-4 . Kyle Tucker went 0-for-3 with a walk against his former team.

Up next

Cubs RHP Colin Rea (3-0, 3.00 ERA) was scheduled to start Saturday against scuffling Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki (0-2, 6.11).

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