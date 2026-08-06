Suns forward Dillon Brooks agrees to $73 million, three-year extension, AP sources say

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and veteran forward Dillon Brooks agreed to a $73 million, three-year extension on Wednesday that will keep him with the team through 2030, according to two people familiar with the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.

The 30-year-old Brooks averaged a career-high 20.2 points last season, his first with the Suns. He provided scoring and a hard-nosed defensive personality that helped the team make a surprise run to the playoffs.

Brooks is entering the final season of an $86 million, four-year deal he signed with the Houston Rockets in 2023.

The Suns have spent much of the offseason locking up the core of last season's team to long-term deals, including guards Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin, along with center Mark Williams. Phoenix also traded for forward Miles Bridges, sending Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale to Charlotte.

ESPN first reported the deal, citing Brooks' agent.

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